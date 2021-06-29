Main Content

Christina Aguilera Breaks Her Silence To Defend Britney Spears: ‘It Is Unacceptable’

Christina Aguilera is showing her support for fellow pop princess, Britney Spears. Following Britney’s testimony on Wednesday during her Conservatorship hearing Christina spoke out in a lengthy twitter thread calling the situation “unacceptable.” “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” she said. The pair grew up in the spotlight together, co-starring in “Mickey Mouse Club House.” Christina also shared an old photo of the pair as teens.

