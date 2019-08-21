Also available on the nbc app

Christie Brinkley needs some new moves! The supermodel chatted with Access Hollywood about her kids' reactions to her decision to join Season 28 of "Dancing With the Stars." Christie admitted, "They were excited, but skeptical. They know how I dance!" But she refused to let their hesitation slow her down. "It's about new challenges and trying new things! I just want to be able to get out there and dance like nobody's watching!"

