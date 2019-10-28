Also available on the nbc app

Christie Brinkley's ex-husband is ready to walk down the aisle again. Peter Cook proposed to student Alba Jancou during a trip to Greece in September, Page Six reports. The architect, 60, and his bride-to-be were first linked over the summer after appearing together at multiple events in the Hamptons and posing with celebrities including Alec Baldwin and Bobby Flay. Peter told the outlet that he and Alba consider themselves "incredibly lucky" to have found their "soulmate" in each other, and they are "looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!"

Appearing: