Christie Brinkley's Daughter Takes Her Place On 'DWTS' After Suffering Arm Injury

Also available on the NBC app

In a turn of events, Christie Brinkley won't be on this season of "Dancing with the Stars." The show confirmed the new on Instagram writing, "While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show." Her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook will now fill in for her.

Appearing: