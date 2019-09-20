Christie Brinkley Gushes Over Daughter Sailor On 'DWTS': 'I Am Completely Filled With Pride'

Also available on the NBC app

Christie Brinkley is one proud mama! The supermodel gushed over daughter Sailor's debut on "Dancing With the Stars" after their last-minute switch for the season premiere. "I am just completely filled with pride," Christie told Access Hollywood. "She did it. They did it. The pulled this thing out of the hat with just hours to go." The 21-year-old also dished on perfectly fitting into her mom's costume!

Appearing: