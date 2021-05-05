Also available on the nbc app

You'll never see Christie Brinkley getting botox! The supermodel recalled to Access Hollywood that she tried the procedure once decades ago, but it resulted in a bad reaction. "My eyebrow dropped. My eyelid dropped. I mean, I looked terrible. It kept me out of work for three months. I had to wait for that to go away, and that scared me, so I never wanted to that again," she shared. Christie also talked about her daughter Sailor's openness with her struggle with body dysmorphia. Plus, the SBLA Beauty partner shared some of her hacks for looking and feeling your best.

