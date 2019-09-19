Christie Brinkley Claps Back At Wendy Williams' 'DWTS' Claims With X-Ray Of Break

Also available on the NBC app

Christie Brinkley is firing back! After Wendy Williams slammed the supermodel for quitting "Dancing with the Stars" due to a "fake as hell" injury, the 65-year-old addressed the harsh comment while appearing on an episode of "The Talk." "(Wendy) started this rumor, which was stunning to me, because I had been on her show a few times and, for some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me and support on her in tough times," she said.

