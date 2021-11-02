Also available on the nbc app

At 67 years old, Christie Brinkley wants her generation of women to see age as nothing more than a number! "I am telling women to rebrand the numbers. Don't let that number dictate to you," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, adding, "It's your good energy that gives you the youthful quality." Christie also stressed the importance of sunblock and told us about SBLA, her go-to for sun-damaged skin. SBLA Beauty's Limited Edition Double the Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt is out now.

