Also available on the nbc app

Christian Siriano's toughest clients are his family members! The A-list designer took Access Hollywood behind-the-scenes of New York Fashion Week as he fitted his mom and sister in stylish outfits to wear to the debut of his Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. Christian got his loved ones extra glam for his big day and revealed to Access the impact they had on his budding fashion sense as a child.

Appearing: