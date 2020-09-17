Also available on the nbc app

Christian Siriano has a generous friend in Sarah Jessica Parker! The "Sex and the City" alum stepped in to help out the designer for the runway show for Collection 37, the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which is taking place at his Connecticut home due to COVID-19. "She saved the day!" Christian told Access Hollywood before the show. "The shoes got stuck in Italy. We were like, 'What do we do?' Sarah Jessica just opened her store next to my store uptown, and I was like, 'Sarah, I need some shoes.' Strangely, they literally fit this collection almost like we made them together. It was just perfect, and she's a dream to work with, and I love her. It just all came together." Christian also told Access the story behind the glittery boots Sarah Jessica recently gave him as a gift, discussed how quarantine provided inspiration for his collection and opened up about his huge initiative to create PPE for nonmedical public service employees in New York City.

