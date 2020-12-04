Also available on the nbc app

Christian Serratos stars as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's "Selena: The Series." The actress told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about cutting her bangs Selena-style before she even got the audition and her admiration for former Selena portrayer Jennifer Lopez. Plus, Christian talked about feeling her real-life counterpart's presence during filming: "I really believed that Selena was there on set, so I feel like she was guiding us through a lot." "Selena: The Series" begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 4.

Appearing: