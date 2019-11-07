Also available on the NBC app

Matt Damon isn't getting any backup from Christian Bale! The "Ford V Ferrari" co-stars talked to Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles about Matt's recent revelation that his longtime pal Ben Affleck once rescued him from a high school fight – and Christian teased that he wouldn't have done the same. The actors also broke down the "silly" fight scene they filmed for their movie and discussed whether Christian would make a good PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive. "Ford V Ferrari" hits theaters on Nov. 15.

