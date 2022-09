Christian Bale is revealing what it was like working with Natalie Portman for "Thor: Love and Thunder," "She was buff and every time I had a scene with her, she was angry and she was focused and she had a hell of a presence and I was bloody intimidated by her." "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be released in theaters on July 8th.

