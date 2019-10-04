Chrissy Teigen's Newest Tattoo Has A Super Special Meaning

Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen got some new ink! The model showed off her new ink, which was done by celeb tattoo artist Winter Stone, in a new post on Instagram. "Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!" she wrote. The new ink has some special meaning to the 33-year-old. As the dates shown are the birthdays of her dad, mom, John Legend and her two kiddos Luna and Miles. John chimed in the comments section saying, "The ultimate mnemonic device!"

