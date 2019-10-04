Chrissy Teigen's Newest Tattoo Has A Super Special Meaning

Dinah Jane Gushes About Supporting Fifth Harmony Bandmates: 'I Just Love Seeing All My Girls Thrive'
CLIP 01/24/20
Chrissy Teigen got some new ink! The model showed off her new ink, which was done by celeb tattoo artist Winter Stone, in a new post on Instagram. "Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!" she wrote. The new ink has some special meaning to the 33-year-old. As the dates shown are the birthdays of her dad, mom, John Legend and her two kiddos Luna and Miles. John chimed in the comments section saying, "The ultimate mnemonic device!"