Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Pepper Thai Says Granddaughter Luna Gave Her Modeling Tips

04/11/21
It’s clear where Chrissy Teigen got her talent! The superstar’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, tells Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about putting together her debut cookbook with Chrissy and John Legend’s help. Pepper also shares how she got her nickname and how much she enjoys cooking with Chrissy and John’s daughter, Luna – but what about their son, Miles? And, Pepper beams when talking about joining Chrissy on the cover of People’s Beautiful Issue and revealing that Luna gave her modeling tips! “The Pepper Thai Cookbook” is available April 13 everywhere books are sold.

