Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen's mom bid a painful farewell to her late grandson. Vilailuck Teigen, known lovingly as "Pepper Thai," honored baby Jack after he sadly died following pregnancy complications on Sept. 30. Pepper took to Instagram with a devastating video of her final moments with Jack in the hospital, alongside two photos of her holding him gently in her arms. She accompanied her post with a message of sorrow and devotion, writing, "My heart aches love you so much baby Jack."

Appearing: