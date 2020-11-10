Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter is remembering her late brother in the sweetest way. Four-year-old Luna spent time with baby Jack after her parents received his ashes, and Chrissy documented the powerful and heartwarming moment with a candid Instagram video on Monday. The 34-year-old told followers that witnessing her daughter's special connection with Jack is something she'll never forget.

