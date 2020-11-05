Also available on the nbc app

Luna Stephens has a nose for news! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable 4-year-old daughter put on a pretend newscast in her living room amid the round-the-clock election day coverage and recruited her mom as her co-anchor. But when it came to today's top headlines, Luna didn’t have much to offer! “Nothing!” she cheered as Chrissy asked her, “What’s in the news today?” “She loves to pretend she’s a news anchor. And thinks there is no news. What a life that must be,” the cookbook author quipped on Twitter.

