Chrissy Teigen Wishes Meghan Markle Lived Closer So Kids Could Have Playdates

CLIP05/11/21
Chrissy Teigen chatted with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and discussed her friendship with Meghan Markle, saying that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her when she suffered a pregnancy loss with her son Jack. The 35-year-old also reveals if their kids have playdates. The “Cravings” cookbook author also discusses her paid partnership with Vrbo, who appointed her and her husband John Legend’s family as its “first-ever Family in Residence” and worked on a new ad for the company while the fam spent time in a Vrbo vacation home.

