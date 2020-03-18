Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are truly our major inspiration as we stay inside and all practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer put on an Instagram live concert, and not surprisingly, Chrissy kept fans giggling with her typical antics. As John performed at the piano in their home, the cookbook author sat atop the grand instrument, rocking nothing but a towel on her body and head. The proud mama of two sipped on rosé as her hubby sang some of his biggest hits while playing the piano. John even took some fan requests, including singing the theme song for "Vanderpump Rules."

