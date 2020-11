Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about her breast implants for the very first time. The mom of two revealed to Glamour UK that she'd gotten the procedure when she was "about 20" to fill out her bustline for swimsuit photos back in her modeling days. Now more than a decade later, Chrissy's priorities have changed and she explained in her signature unfiltered fashion exactly why!

Appearing: