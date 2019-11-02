Chrissy Teigen Vows She's Never 'Doing Anything Again' After Epic Halloween Celebration

Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen is all of us. The social media queen didn't hold back when sharing just how exhausted she was after an epic Halloween celebration, joking with fans the next morning that she's never "doing anything again, ever." Chrissy revealed that she didn't post photos of her Maleficent costume at first because her phone was lost "all night," but the mom of two soon made up for it with killer peeks at her incredible transformation – along with a jaw-dropping look at her and husband John Legend posing with their kiddos in full costume.

Appearing: