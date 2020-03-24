Also available on the nbc app

Desperate times call for desperate measures! As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe, it's increasingly hard to get your hands on groceries, which inspired Chrissy Teigen to get creative with her kitchen ingredients. The "Bring the Funny" judge had the ingredients for a delicious loaf of banana bread, but the food item she ready wanted was lettuce. She took to Twitter to do a little bartering, writing, “I'll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. No funny business.” A comedian quickly took Chrissy up on her offer, but their deal took a hilarious turn when John Legend wanted some of the bread for himself!

Appearing: