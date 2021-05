Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a date night with husband John Legend but was able to save the day by wearing an oversized blazer. The 35-year-old mom of two wore a sparkling green cocktail dress but due to a broken zipper, she ended up with her side exposed. Chrissy revealed her secret on her Instagram Story but seemed to still have a great date with her love.

