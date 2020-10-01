Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are grieving the loss of their third child, a baby boy that they planned to call Jack. Chrissy shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. She also shared the early moments that she and John shared with their baby boy. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote alongside photos.

