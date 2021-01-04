Main Content

Chrissy Teigen Successfully Gets Nose Pierced: ‘Second Time’s A Charm’

01/04/21
Chrissy Teigen revealed that she got a new nose piercing after a failed first attempt. The 35-year-old showed off her new bling on her Instagram story on Monday. The cookbook author first tried to get her nose pierced while on a family vacation in St. Barts last week but later revealed the piercing fell out. The proud mom-of-two has been spending a lot of quality time with her husband John Legend and their two children Luna and Miles.

