Chrissy Teigen Spills Surprising Secrets About Her History With Meghan Markle

Who knew Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle were once co-workers? The "Bring the Funny" judge laughed when recalling her past with the now-duchess, telling Access Hollywood that she and Meghan crossed paths multiple times over the years – including on "Deal or No Deal"! Chrissy goes on to dish on the finale of her comedy reality competition, and says she thinks it won't just be the winner who goes on to do big things!

