Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen has hit her breaking point on Twitter. The "Cravings" cookbook author vented her frustration on social media as conspiracy theorists continued to link her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f**king stand you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family," she tweeted. "Finding me talking about 'Toddlers and Tiaras' in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f**king operative."

Appearing: