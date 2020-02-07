Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen is known for her hilarious antics on social media, and this post is no different. The 34-year-old star shared a photo of an odd item that was sent to her house—a pair of leggings that feature her husband John Legend’s face on the butt! The star noted it was a “random” gift, but she also thanked “whomever sent these” on Twitter. While Chrissy’s celebrity friends absolutely loved the hysterical photo, one commenter wasn’t too thrilled that the star’s derriere appeared larger than normal and claimed she had photoshopped the picture. Chrissy was having none of it, and took to the comments to share her unfiltered opinion.

