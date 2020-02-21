Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the No. 1 reason why she gets mom-shamed on social media — and it may surprise you! The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur admitted that she has received online backlash about "pretty much everything" when it comes to her two kids, Luna and Miles, but the top complaint from people is what she feeds them for dinner. "Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism," Chrissy explained. "Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we are forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

