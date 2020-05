Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen is taking a trip down memory lane! The 34-year-old shared an adorable video of her daughter Luna as a baby as she danced to the Bruno Mars song “24K Magic” on a countertop. Chrissy also shared some current videos of now 3-year-old Luna opening candy, as well as a video of her young son Miles enjoying his car-themed pajamas. New or old, we can’t get enough videos of Chrissy and John Legend’s adorable kids!

