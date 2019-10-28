Chrissy Teigen Says People Must Think She's 'Insane' For Posting Her Kids On Social Media

Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen is always inviting fans into her world by sharing adorable Instagram photos and videos of her two kids, 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles, but it's not a decision that she hasn't thought twice about. In a new Vanity Fair cover story, Chrissy ruminated on her Instagram parenting style, saying, "I know a lot of people who make the conscious decision to blur out their kids' faces. I worry, what must they think of me? They must think I'm insane." John Legend also shared some insight into his wife's social media thoughts, telling the magazine, "She's already thinking about what a hater might post."

