Chrissy Teigen is in the hospital due to her battle with endometriosis. The 35-year-old cookbook author took to her Instagram Story to share that she was getting ready to have endometriosis surgery. "Please endo this pain lol lol lol lol lol ahahahahahahahaha," she captioned the video of herself wearing a hospital gown and lying in bed.

