Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media following her pregnancy loss. The star reacted to a post on the Betches Instagram page that read, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear mustache too?” The “Cravings” author reportedly responded in the comments, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.” The post comes after the 34-year-old revealed she had miscarried in an emotional post on Instagram on September 30th.

Appearing: