Chrissy Teigen is back on Instagram stories after she took a break following her and husband John Legend’s heartbreaking pregnancy loss in September. The 34-year-old returned on Tuesday with a sweet video of herself and 4-year-old daughter Lunacooking pancakes. In a clip the “Cravings” author captioned the video, “I've missed posting my cookbook journey. I [am] so incredibly proud — it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey," Teigen continued. "I love and missed you guys. I'm back!” Her latest video was shared on the same day that she penned an emotional essay detailing the experience of losing her baby, the pregnancy complications leading up to her hospitalization and her grieving process.

