Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a terrifying, racist incident she and her husband, John Legend, experienced roughly a decade ago. In a new cover story for Marie Claire, the cookbook author tearfully described a night in 2010 when she and John were harassed and followed by two white men while driving to visit family in Fredericksburg, Va. “They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience. … That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men every day,” Chrissy recalled.

