Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Video From Barack Obama's Birthday

CLIP08/18/21
Your move, Chrissy! Amy Schumer just gave her longtime pal a shoutout she couldn't ignore. The comedian poked friendly fun at a video Chrissy posted from Barack Obama's birthday weekend earlier this month, recreating the now-viral clip with a more humorous flair. Amy made it clear that she was teasing from the heart, calling her post a "tribute" in her caption and tagging Chrissy alongside a sweet "we love you" note. Chrissy got the message loud and clear, hinting that her and Amy's social media back-and-forth isn't over.

