Chrissy Teigen Raves About Having John Legend On 'Chrissy's Court': 'Such A Fun Set'

Chrissy Teigen and her mom Pepper Thai spoke with Access Hollywood about the new season of "Chrissy's Court," and what fans can expect to see, from the cases shown this season, to John Legend on set and more! Plus, Chrissy talks about upcoming Father's Day plans and about how her son Miles accidentally knocked out daughter Luna's tooth! "Chrissy's Court" Season 2 premieres all 10 episodes exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, June 17.

