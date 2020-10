Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is showing the proof for all those people that don't actually believe she had her breasts implants taken out. The proud mama of two took to her Instagram Stories to show off the scars she received from the procedure. "A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because believes it…these are the scars," she said in a video of herself.

