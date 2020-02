Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen clapped back at an Instagram user who tried to call out the mom-of-two after she posted a pic of Miles and Luna with three of the family's employees. "Grateful for the people that make our dysfunctional house functional," Chrissy wrote. One follower commented, "AKA 'Thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,'" and Teigen had the perfect response.

