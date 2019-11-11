Chrissy Teigen Picks Her Favorite Most Relatable Mom Tweet And It's Even Funnier Than You'd Think!

Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen always keeps it real! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the 2019 Baby2Baby gala presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California, the star admits that she doesn't know how her sweet family was able to nail the perfect pose for their Vanity Fair cover. Chrissy, who is dubbed as the Mayor of Twitter, also hilariously picks her most relatable mom tweet. The model also dishes on what it felt to be honored such a special award at the star-studded gala.

