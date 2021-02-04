Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid on what would have been a special week. The cookbook author revealed on Twitter that her third child was supposed to be due this week. She suffered a pregnancy loss last September, six weeks after announcing she and husband John Legend were expecting. "My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh,” she wrote.

