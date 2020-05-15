Also available on the nbc app

Talk about one cute family! John Legend recently premiered his video for “Bigger Love” and it features some cute cameos from his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two kids Luna and Miles. There’s some cute home photos shown, and the family looks super cute in the video with Chrissy and Luna giving John kisses on the cheeks. The new video also features fan submitted videos and the EGOT winner thanked fans for their submissions on Instagram. He wrote, “My new music video for #BiggerLove featuring you is out now! Thank you to everyone who submitted their videos.”

Appearing: