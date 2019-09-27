Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood isn't holding back about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirming the launch of an official impeachment investigation against President Trump on Sept. 24. Chrissy Teigen, Lizzo, Rosie O'Donnell, Padma Lakshmi, Ava DuVernay and more chimed in with their candid thoughts, but former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton's simple, sick burn may have led the pack. Trump himself has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the scandal "the greatest scam in the history of American politics."

