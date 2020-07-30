Also available on the NBC app

Wake-up call! Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson were among the Southern California residents startled awake by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Fernando Valley region early in the morning in July 30. While the epicenter of the tremor was 20 miles north of Los Angeles, the impact could be felt in multiple areas, with many stars taking to social media to share their reactions to the frightening shock!

