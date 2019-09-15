Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Sex Life With John Legend On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are feeling the love! The singer surprised his wife with a romantic cruise on the Seine River in Paris to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. "I love you forever," John wrote on Instagram. "Here's to many more beautiful nights." The "Cravings" cookbook author returned the favor by joking about their sex life in her own tribute. "I love you, baby. I love our life and our babies and you. So much. Here's to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg."

