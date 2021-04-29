Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is poking fun at Lori Loughlin’s recent college admission scandal and fans were all about it. The “Cravings” cookbook author Tweeted this week, “I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable,” she wrote. Chrissy’s tweet about the actress had a small mistake, she spelled her first and last name wrong, which the model quickly poked fun at. “Dammit it’s Lori!!” Chrissy added. Lori along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, was charged with and eventually pled guilty to paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters admitted into USC.

