Happy 7th wedding anniversary to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend! The "Cravings" cookbook author marked the special occasion on Instagram by posting an adorable video of 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old Miles sharing a celebratory message for their parents. The former supermodel, who's expecting her third child, also showed off the beautiful artwork her two kids created as handmade presents for mom and dad!

