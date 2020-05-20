Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are total relationship goals and we have the proof. From their relatable posts on social media to their super adorable moments parenting their two children Luna and Miles. These two seem to have it all. Access Hollywood is taking a look back a their relationship, which started when they met on set of John’s music video for “Stereo” back in 2007. The duo had an instant connection and the rest was history!

