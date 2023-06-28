Main Content

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy: ‘Our Hearts, And Our Home Are Officially Full’

CLIP06/28/23

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family is expanding! The cookbook author took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she and her husband welcomed a baby boy via surrogate on June 19. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing,” her caption begins. The 37-year-old also wrote about suffering pregnancy loss with her son Jack back in 2020.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, chrissy teigen baby, babies, parenting, chrissy teigen surrogate, surrogacy
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.